Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

The British prime minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Prime Minister Liz Truss in the BBC studio in Birmingham to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, as the Conservative Party annual conference gets underway at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 09:18
David Hughes, Sam Blewett and Sophie Wingate PA Political Staff

Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.

The British prime minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure, the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was not discussed with the cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.

Liz Truss in the BBC studio as she faced Laura Kuenssberg (Aaron Chown/PA)

As the Tory conference gets under way in Birmingham, Ms Truss faced a difficult task in reassuring the markets and Conservative members unnerved by the market turbulence and opinion poll crash suffered since she took office.

“I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

More in this section

US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral
South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
Indonesia Soccer Deaths 174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
Tory#Cost of livingPlace: UKPlace: West Midlands
Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to to disperse supporters invading the pitch left more than 170 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said (Hendra Permana/AP)

What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s