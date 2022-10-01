Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 19:11
Nina Lloyd, PA

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel five weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman, of West Derby, is accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia, who died after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her family’s property in Dovecot on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured during the incident but survived, and Cashman has also been charged with the attempted murder of both Ms Korbel and Nee.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout)

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, also from West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender, Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said at a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters on Saturday.

They will both appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Corr said the charges had been authorised following “the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police”.

Earlier this month, Olivia’s funeral was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin as it is carried out of St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash (Peter Powell/PA)

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

More in this section

Latvia Election Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote
India Kashmir Cinema Cinema opens in Kashmiri city after 14 years – but few turn up
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘appears to have stopped leaking’ Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘appears to have stopped leaking’
KnottyAshPlace: UKPlace: North West
Spain Catalonia

Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s