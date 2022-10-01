Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)
Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 08:05
Associated Press Reporter

Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized Ihor Murashov, director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, at about 4pm on Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Mr Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardises the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom president Petro Kotin said.

Mr Kotin demanded that Russia immediately releases Mr Murashov.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station. The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom’s claim of Mr Murashov’s capture by the Russians.

More in this section

Search for survivors in Florida goes on as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina Search for survivors in Florida goes on as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
Mini-budget We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
United Nations Ukraine Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Russiakidnapping#UkrainePlace: International
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

North Korea criticised after fourth round of missile testing in a week

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s