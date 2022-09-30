Thai court rules Prime Minister can stay in office

Thai court rules Prime Minister can stay in office
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (AP)
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 09:42
AP Reporters

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office.

Opposition legislators had petitioned the court to decide on their contention that Mr Prayuth, who took power as army commander after a 2014 coup, has violated the eight-year limit for prime ministers that was included for the first time in Thailand’s 2017 Constitution.

Mr Prayuth officially became prime minister in a military government in August 2014, and was named prime minister again after a 2019 election.

Using 2014 as a starting date, he would have reached his legal limit last month.

He and his supporters have argued that the countdown for the term limit should begin when the current constitution came into effect in April 2017, which would allow him to serve until 2025 if he is returned to office after the next general election.

The nine-member court said in its ruling that Mr Prayuth’s term should be counted from the date of the new constitution.

