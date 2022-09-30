UN vote set to condemn ‘illegal’ Russian referendums

UN vote set to condemn ‘illegal’ Russian referendums
Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP)
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 07:34
AP Reporters

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained late on Thursday by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

More in this section

Hurricane Ian: ‘Catastrophic’ damage in Florida as trapped residents are rescued Hurricane Ian: ‘Catastrophic’ damage in Florida as trapped residents are rescued
US South Africa Biden South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations
NASA-Europa Flyby Nasa spacecraft makes close approach to Jupiter moon Europa
RussiaPlace: International
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk (AP)

Russian strike kills 23 on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine, official says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s