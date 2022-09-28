Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

Some media outlets released photos at the crossing showing a black van with 'military enlistment office' written on it.
People walk toward the border crossing between Georgia and Russia at Verkhny Lars, as they leave Chmi, North Ossetia–Alania Republic, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia's North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization. (AP Photo)

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 19:59
Associated Press Reporter

Long lines of Russians trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continued to clog highways out of the country on Wednesday, and Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them.

North Ossetia, a Russian region that borders Georgia, declared a state of “high alert” and said that food, water, warming stations and other aid should be brought in for those who have spent days in queues.

Volunteers on the Georgian side of the border also have brought water, blankets and other assistance.

A Russian recruit and his wife kiss outside a military recruitment center in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo)
A Russian recruit and his wife kiss outside a military recruitment center in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

North Ossetia restricted many passenger cars from entering its territory, and set up a draft office at the Verkhy Lars border crossing, Russian news agencies said.

Some media outlets released photos at the crossing showing a black van with “military enlistment office” written on it.

Another such draft checkpoint was set up in Russia along the Finnish border, according to the independent Russian news outlet Meduza.

Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation to bolster struggling Russian forces in Ukraine.

Although Mr Putin said the call-up was “partial”, aimed at calling up about 300,000 men with past military service, many Russians fear it will be much broader and more arbitrary than that.

There are numerous reports of men with no military training and of all ages receiving draft notices.

Aleksandr Kamisentsev, who left his home in Saratov for Georgia, described the scene on the Russian side of the border.

“It’s all very scary — tears, screams, a huge number of people. There is a feeling that the government does not know how to organize it. It seems that they want to close the border, but at the same time they are afraid that protests may follow, and they let people leave,” he told the AP.

He said he decided at the last moment to leave “because I am not going to kill my Ukrainian brothers or go to prison”.

Protesters carrying Georgian and Ukrainian flags and signs like “Russia Kills” greeted Russians at the border on Wednesday.

Giga Lemonjava, of the political party Droa – which organised the protest, said the evacuees threaten Georgia’s security and economy.

One protester, Helen Khoshtaria, tweeted: “We organised a protest at the border today so that the incoming Russians know how we feel about their ‘Russian world’.” Russians have been crossing by car, bicycle, scooter and on foot.

There also are long lines at the border with Kazakhstan, which has taken in more than 98,000 Russians in the past week.

Russia has land borders with 14 countries.

The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)

