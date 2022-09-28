China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008 (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 11:42
Joe McDonald, Associated Press

China’s yuan has fallen to a 14-year low against the dollar despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after US interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns.

A weaker yuan helps Chinese exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad, but it encourages capital to flow out of the economy.

That raises costs for Chinese borrowers and sets back the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to boost weak economic growth.

The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008.

Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

One yuan was worth about 13.8 cents, down 15% from its March high.

The yuan has exceeded expectations it might fall to seven to the dollar after the US Federal Reserve started aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

The Fed has raised rates five times this year and says more increases are likely.

By contrast, the People’s Bank of China has cut interest rates to boost growth that fell to 2.2% over a year earlier in the first six months of 2022 – less than half the official 5.5% target.

The yuan is allowed to fluctuate up or down 2% from its starting price each day in tightly controlled trading.

That prevents big daily swings, but down days can add up to a big change over time.

To shore up the exchange rate, Beijing cut the amount of foreign currency deposits Chinese banks are required to hold as reserves to 6% from 8% as of September 15.

That increases the amount of dollars and other foreign currency available to buy yuan, which should push up the exchange rate.

Vendors exchange Chinese yuan notes at a store in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Still, that reserve cut is unlikely to stop a slide that is driven by “a strong US dollar and the expectation of more Federal Reserve hikes”, said Iris Pang of ING in a report.

“Less aggressive rate hike talk” might help the yuan rally, but it might weaken further “if the Fed maintains its very hawkish tone” into next year, Ms Pang wrote.

Chinese officials have previously promised to avoid “competitive devaluation” to gain an advantage in trade.

The yuan sank in 2019 during trade tension with then-US president Donald Trump.

That prompted suggestions Beijing was trying to reduce the impact of US tariff hikes, but there was no official confirmation.

The currency later strengthened.

Other governments are also struggling to manage capital flows under pressure from Fed rate hikes.

On Friday, Vietnam’s central bank raised a key interest rate in what economists said appeared to be an effort to stop an outflow of money in search of higher returns.

