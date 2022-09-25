Exit poll shows far-right candidate Georgia Meloni on course to become Italy first female prime minister

Far-right Giorgia Meloni looks set to win Italy's elections and is on course to become first female prime minister in the country's history, according to an election exit poll.
If the exit poll from state broadcaster Rai is confirmed, Ms Meloni will aim form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two.
Ms Meloni's Brothers of Italy party won just 4% of the vote in 2018, but is forecast to take up to 25% of the vote this time around - a tally that would give them a majority in both houses of Government.
Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
With 41 to 45% of the vote, several exit polls show her right-wing alliance - which also includes Matteo Salvini’s Lega and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia - comfortably ahead of Enrico Letta's Left Alliance party.
However, in recent Italian elections exit polls have not reflected the election result. The first official projection of the result is due later tonight.
Ms Meloni’s meteoric rise in the European Union’s third-largest economy comes at a critical time, as much of the continent reels under soaring energy bills, a repercussion of the war in Ukraine.