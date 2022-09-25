Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell
Colombian film director Laura Mora receives the Golden Shell award (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 10:12
Associated Press

The Colombian film Los Reyes Del Mundo (The Kings Of The World) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastian film festival in Spain.

Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony on Saturday.

The film follows five young men from Medellin, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.

Actor Liam Neeson on the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for Hyakka, about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia.

The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quilez, in the Spanish film La Maternal, and Paul Kircher in the French movie Le Lyceen (Winter Boy).

US director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, Runner.

More in this section

Tropical Weather Canada Canadian military sent in to assist after Storm Fiona lashes Atlantic provinces
Russia Ukraine Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities while votes takes place in occupied areas
Tropical Weather Florida governor declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian nears
SanSebastianDigitalPlace: International
Brothers of Italy’s Leader Giorgia Meloni (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 24, 2022

  • 11
  • 16
  • 17
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s