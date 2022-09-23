Zelenskyy to make special address to third-level students in Ireland next month

The Ukrainian President is to address all third level students in Ireland next month.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested he speak to students here, similar to speeches he has given to those in Britain and the US. He will address students at all third-level campuses virtually in October, and take questions from them.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he has been working with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, who indicated that Mr Zelenskyy would like to address all third-level students in Ireland.

“This is something the Ukrainian President has done in the UK, he has done it in a number of universities in the US so we are organising for President Zelenskyy to virtually address all our college students and all campuses in the month of October," Mr Harris said, speaking on The Pat Kenny Show this morning.

“President Zelenskyy has also very kindly agreed to take questions from students.”

Mr Harris added: “It’s so important that the next generation hear directly from the president of a country that is experiencing an illegal invasion but also a president that is standing up for democracy, freedom and European values,"

“I am delighted that we would facilitate in the third-level sector President Zelenskyy addressing our students next month.”

On Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia’s decision to mobilise some reservists showed that Moscow is not serious about negotiating an end to the war.

Speaking by video to the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation, Mr Zelenskyy insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.

“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said. “But we need time.”

Mr Putin’s decree on Wednesday about the partial mobilisation was sparse on details. Officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after a Ukrainian counter-offensive this month re-took swaths of territory that Russians had held.

But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brings the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risks fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war.

Shortly after Mr Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and hundreds of people were arrested at anti-war demonstrations across the country.