Met police officers found guilty of sending 'grossly offensive' texts in WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer

Met police officers found guilty of sending 'grossly offensive' texts in WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer

Met Constables William Neville, 34, and Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, were members of the chat called “Bottle and Stoppers” along with Wayne Couzens.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 15:26
PA

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Jonathon Cobban and former Pc Joel Borders have been found guilty at City of London Magistrates’ Court of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard’s killer.

A judge has branded the messages, including jokes about using weapons against disabled people, “sickening” and “disgusting”.

Met Constables William Neville, 34, and Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, were members of the chat called “Bottle and Stoppers” along with Wayne Couzens.

In comments on April 5 2019, Cobban and Borders swapped comments about tasering children, animals and “downys,” a term used by Borders which the prosecution argued referred to people with Down’s syndrome.

At the start of delivering a judgment on Wednesday, Judge Sarah Turnock said it was “abhorrent” that Borders “demonstrates an ablest attitude by then adding a disabled person to Cobban’s disgusting list of victims.” 

“I can honestly say that I consider it to be sickening to think of a police officer joking about using firearms in this way,” she added.

More in this section

Turks and Caicos Tropical Weather Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm and heads to Bermuda
One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
Britain Royals Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Serbia Russia Ukraine Fleeing Mobilization

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s