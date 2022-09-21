Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania

Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 10:13
AP Reporters

About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the south-eastern coast.

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appears to be pilot whales and at least half are presumed to still be alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said.

A team from the Marine Conservation Programme was assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area, the department said.

A rescuer pours water over one of the stranded whales on Ocean Beach, near Strahan (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

A resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour and described the stranding as a “massive event”.

David Midson, general manager of the West Coast Council, urged people to stay clear.

“Whales are a protected species, even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass,” the environment department said.

The pod stranded on Ocean Beach appears to be pilot whales (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke said it is unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore.

He said that warmer temperatures could also be changing the ocean currents and moving the whale’s traditional food sources.

“They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources,” Mr Meynecke said.

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

“When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore.”

Fourteen sperm whales were discovered on Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania’s northern coast.

The department said it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania.

Authorities have urged people to stay clear of the area (Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania via AP)

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.

Two years ago, about 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on sandbars off Tasmania’s west coast in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia. After a weeklong effort, 111 of those whales were rescued but the rest died.

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II funeral Royal staff told their jobs could be affected following Queen’s death
Biden Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’
Israel Palestinians Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead
WhalesPlace: International
The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s