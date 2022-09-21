Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper

Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Dusseldorf (dpa via AP)
Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 07:33
AP Reporters

The German government has agreed to nationalise the country’s biggest gas importing company, Uniper.

The move expands state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package agreed in July and features a capital increase of eight billion euro (£7 billion) that the government will finance.

As part of the agreement, the government will take a majority stake in Uniper, which until now was controlled by Finland-based Fortum.

The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.

Uniper’s losses have mounted as Russia has cut back natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine.

Prices have soared for the fuel needed to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories, raising fears of business closures, rationing and a recession as the weather turns cold.

European countries have scrambled to counter the price spiral and prioritised securing their energy supplies for winter, including by filling their natural gas storage.

Just last week, Germany also moved to take control of three Russian-owned oil refineries before an embargo on Russian oil takes effect next year.

More in this section

Russia Putin Putin orders first Russian mobilisation since WWII and threatens West
Immigration-DeSantis-Flights Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Pilot said plane was ‘dodgy’ prior to footballer Emiliano Sala’s fatal flight
gasDigitalPlace: International
New Zealand soldiers take part in Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/U.S.Navy via AP)

UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s