Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

A Pakistani judge has ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month.

The charges followed a speech Mr Khan gave in the capital Islamabad in which he vowed to sue the city of Islamabad police chief and a judge for allowing police to question Shahbaz Gill, who is chief of staff of Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.