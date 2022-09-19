Russia accused of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after missile strike

Russia accused of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after missile strike
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (AP)
Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 09:10
Karl Ritter, Associated Press

A Russian missile strike has hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s atomic energy operator said.

Energoatom, which operates Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, said the strike early on Monday hit an industrial complex that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region.

Energoatom said the missile struck just 300m from the plant, causing an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.

(PA Graphics)

The attack also caused a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily but did not affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, Energoatom said.

The Pivdennoukrainsk plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, sits along the Southern Bug River and is about 190 miles south of the capital, Kyiv. It is Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear power plant with three reactors.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion and repeatedly came under fire that cut off its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut it down to avoid a radiation disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the shelling.

Latest

IE Logo

