Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 05:35
Associated Press reporters

Joe Biden has seemingly boosted American support for Taiwan after saying US forces would defend the self-ruled island if China tried to invade it.

The US president said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast on Sunday on CBS News’s 60 Minutes whether “US forces, US men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”.

CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that US policy has not changed.

That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but does not say whether US forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

Tensions have risen rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets close by amid visits to Taipei by political figures including US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed “sincere gratitude” to Mr Biden for “affirming the US government’s rock-solid promise of security to Taiwan”.

Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other governments “with similar thinking” to protect regional stability, the statement said.

Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself but does not say whether US forces would be sent.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August (Tigran Mehrabyan/Armenian Prime Minister Press Office/AP)

The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but dispute which is entitled to be the national leader.

Beijing criticises official foreign contact with Taiwan’s elected government as encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

Washington says it does not support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance Mr Biden repeated in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Taiwan makes their own judgements about their independence,” the president said. “We’re not encouraging their being independent.”

In May, Mr Biden said “yes” when asked at a news conference in Tokyo whether he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II death Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state
Queen Elizabeth II death Joe Biden attends Westminster Hall to pay respects to Queen
Tropical storm becomes hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico
TaiwanPlace: International
Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.206 s