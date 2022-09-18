Taiwan struck by second strong earthquake as apartment building collapses 

A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan as a series of aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast on Sunday.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres (four miles) near the city of Taitung on the south-eastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-storey residential building collapsed near the epicentre, according to a Taiwanese media report.

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as one metre (3ft) reaching several southern Japanese islands.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 110 kilometres (70 miles) east of Taiwan, at around 4.10pm (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands.

The islands are about 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) south-west of Tokyo.

Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

Taiwan’s Taitung County was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

