Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge
Quickthorn ridden by Tom Marquand on their way to winning the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes during day three of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 14:33
PA Sport Reporters

Quickthorn will go for Group One glory on Arc weekend, with Hughie Morrison confirming the Prix du Cardan as his target.

The five-year-old produced a tremendous performance in winning the Lonsdale Cup at York – running his rivals into submission from the front to triumph by 14 lengths from Coltrane, an effort as good on the clock as it was visually.

Adding further substance to that win is Coltrane coming out to shock Trueshan in the Doncaster Cup.

Morrison said: “He worked well this morning and will go for the Cadran. He’s in great form.”

Quickthorn is no stranger to ParisLongchamp, having won the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil on his penultimate start.

Prior to that he landed the Henry II Stakes at Sandown and was second to Princess Zoe in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

More in this section

Germany Oktoberfest Opening In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019
Queen Elizabeth II death Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral
Mother charged with drowning three children at US beach Mother charged with drowning three children at US beach
QuickthornPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
A screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing shows Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, top and Chen Dong spacewalking (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua/AP)

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s