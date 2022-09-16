Witness protection order in Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week

Witness protection order in Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week

A witness protection order in the Salman Rushdie assault case is to be discussed next week (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 16:59
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker will return to court next week, as legal teams argue over whether or not a witness protection order should be granted in his case.

Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt previously requested the order to keep the identities of potential witnesses secret and has asked the court for more time for evidence in the case to be examined.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared at Chautauqua County Court in New York state for a fifth time on Friday, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges last month.

Judge David Foley scheduled a further hearing for Wednesday, September 21, where the DA’s office must turn over the information for which they are seeking the protective order.

This information will be shared with the defence team, but not with Matar.

Hadi Matar appeared at Chautauqua County Court in New York state for a fifth time on Friday (Alamy/PA)

The PA news agency understands that Judge Foley may also make a decision on whether to grant the order at the same hearing.

The judge also indicated on Friday that he will make a decision on the 70-day time extension requested by the DA’s office, though he did not say what it would be.

It is understood a normal time extension for evidence review is only 20 days.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, was indicted on the charges by a grand jury following the incident on August 12.

He was arrested after allegedly rushing on to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing Mr Rushdie about a dozen times, including in the neck and eye, in front of a crowd.

He was later charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and one count of second-degree assault.

Judge Foley previously refused to grant Matar bail.

More in this section

Winchcombe meteorite Extra-terrestrial water found for first time in meteorite that fell to earth
Manchester Arena incident Women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see queen lying in state’, court told
Italy Floods Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety
RushdiePlace: UK
The Byzantine-era mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.277 s