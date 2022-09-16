Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

Two police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police force has said.

Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man in the Leicester Square area at around 6am, and both are currently being treated by medics.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

“Taser was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker,” the Met said.

“He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack, and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I have spoken with the new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about this awful incident and remain in close contact.

“Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”