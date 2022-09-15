Ukraine’s leader courts allies as Russia strikes hometown

President Volodymyr Zelensky worked on Thursday to add political momentum to Ukraine’s recent military gains against Russia, while missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow’s determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage.

A week after a Ukrainian counteroffensive caused Russian troops to retreat from a north-east region, Mr Zelensky met with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen during her third wartime visit to Kyiv.

Ms von der Leyen publicly conveyed the wholehearted support of the 27-nation bloc and wore an outfit in Ukraine’s national colours.

“It’s absolutely vital and necessary to support Ukraine with the military equipment they need to defend themselves. And they have proven that they are able to do this, if they are well equipped,” she said.

Highlighting the breadth of the nearly seven months of fighting, air raid sirens blared several times in the Ukrainian capital during Ms von der Leyen’s meeting with Mr Zelensky, showing the fear and damage Russian troops could still inflict.

Ukraine’s accession process is on track.



In the meantime, we are deepening 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 cooperation.



Supporting fast recovery, winter preparedness and planning reconstruction. https://t.co/wrlZ3uPtQo — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 15, 2022

Ukrainian officials said Russian missile strikes on a reservoir dam near Kryvyi Rih, Mr Zelensky’s birthplace and the largest city in central Ukraine, sent water raging through some streets. More than 100 homes flooded.

Russian military bloggers charged the attack was intended to flood areas downstream where Ukrainian forces made inroads as part of their counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian head of the local government later reported a second attack on the dam and said emergency crews were working to prevent more water from escaping.

The first attack so close to his roots angered Mr Zelensky, who said the strikes had no military value.

“In fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said.

But the president, who said Ukrainian forces had recaptured almost 400 Russian-occupied settlements in less than a week, remained in a buoyant mood and shrugged off a traffic collision he was in after a battlefield visit early on Thursday.

Dear Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUA congratulations on 🇺🇦 military successes.



The bravery of the Ukrainian people is inspiring.



This requires consolidation, but we are all impressed by the Ukrainian armed forces



This has lifted spirits in Ukraine - and for all your friends too. pic.twitter.com/gfF8433qPs — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 15, 2022

On a day when political optics stood out, the UN General Assembly said it would vote on whether to make a procedural exception that would allow Mr Zelensky to deliver a pre-recorded address to a meeting of world leaders next week.

The proposed document to be voted on Friday would have the 193-member body express concern that leaders of “peace-loving sovereign states” cannot participate in person “for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defence and security duties and functions”.

As Mr Zelensky courted allies with the optimism from the events of the last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional security summit in Uzbekistan.

Mr Xi’s government, which said it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow before the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, has refused to criticise Russia’s military actions.

At the start of their talks on Thursday, Mr Putin thanked Mr Xi and said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine.

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Mr Putin said, facing Mr Xi across a long table.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin and Mr Xi’s formal meeting on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security alliance created as a counterweight to US influence, provided a contrast to Mr Zelensky’s warm encounter with the president of the European Union’s executive commission.

On Thursday, European Parliament completed the drawn-out process of approving a five billion-euro (£4.4bn) preferential loan to Ukraine, the key part of a nine billion-euro (£7.8bn) aid package to offset the cost of war.

Mr Zelensky said more assistance cannot come quickly enough. He insisted that the West needed to impose more sanctions on the Kremlin and to provide more weapons for his frontline soldiers to use.

Mr Zelensky said that the only way to guarantee the security of Ukrainians is to “close the sky” over the country with air defence systems provided by Western allies.

Germany, the EU’s economic powerhouse, announced on Thursday that it would send two additional MARS II multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, as well as 50 Dingo armoured vehicles.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was pressuring Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide whether to supply advanced tanks to Ukraine soon, while its counteroffensive gained traction.

“In the decisive phase that Ukraine currently finds itself, I also don’t believe that it’s a decision which can be delayed for long,” Ms Baerbock said.

Having little with which to repay his Western partners, Mr Zelensky said Ms von der Leyen’s name would be engraved on a plaque in a square near Ukraine’s parliament that is called “Walk of the Brave”.

“Here are the names of those leaders of Europe and the world who supported our state and were on our side against the aggression,” he said.