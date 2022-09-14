R Kelly convicted on many counts but acquitted of trial fixing

Two further trials are pending; one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.
R Kelly convicted on many counts but acquitted of trial fixing

Picture: AP Photo/Matt Marton, File

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 22:35
AP

A federal jury has convicted R Kelly of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

He was found not guilty on all three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and for two further enticement charges.

His two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

