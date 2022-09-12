Met Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty

Met Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty
(PA)
Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 20:18
Laura Parnaby, PA

The firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London a week ago has been suspended from duty, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Kaba, 24, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers (Family handout)

Mr Kaba’s family had called for the officer involved to be suspended, and on Monday evening Met Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson confirmed the force had done so.

She said: “This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends.

“We understand how concerned communities are, particularly black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.”

Ms Pearson had said on Friday that the officer involved was not currently on operational duties and their work status would be “carefully considered going forward”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he supported the Met’s move to suspend the officer.

Mr Khan said: “I welcome this decision and am in regular contact with the IOPC and the new Commissioner.

“My thoughts remain with Chris Kaba’s loved ones at this intensely difficult time as the IOPC continue their independent homicide investigation.”

More in this section

Spring weather Mar 28th 2022 How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
Queen Elizabeth II death First mourners arrive in London for lying in state queue
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine makes more gains and pushes back to border in places
LambethPlace: UKPlace: London
<p>The King and his wife Camilla follow the coffin as they enter St Giles’ Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

King Charles leads procession behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices