Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows

Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)
Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 19:25
Vanessa Gera, Associated Press

An exit poll has projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet.

The exit poll published by Swedish public broadcaster SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once votes are counted.

There are eight parties running to win seats in the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag.

They belong to one of two major blocs, one with four left-wing parties and another with four conservative parties.

The exit poll projected that the left had a slight edge over the right, with 176 seats to 173.

