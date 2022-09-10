Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Ukrainian police work during the exhumation of unidentified bodies of people killed by the Russian troops in the village of Grakovo, freed by the Ukrainian army two days ago in the Kharkiv region (AP)
Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 16:03
AP Reporters

Russia’s defence ministry said it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counter-offensive has made significant advances in the past week.

Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

Mr Konashenkov said the move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,” one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

The claim of a pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year.

A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine (AP)

Russia ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukraine advances in the east

