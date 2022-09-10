Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 11:56
PA Reporter

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police said the man, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

In a statement, the force said: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”

It comes after two arrests were made in West Derby in connection with the killing on Thursday when police executed warrants on three properties.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

An 18-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”

Merseyside Police said anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

More in this section

Pakistan Floods UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’
Queen Elizabeth II death King Charles III praises late queen as he is proclaimed the new British monarch
KnottyAshPlace: UKPlace: North West
<p>Darius Campbell Danesh died in the US last month (PA)</p>

Darius Campbell Danesh’s family explains injury that led to chloroethane use

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 24
  • 35
  • 40
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices