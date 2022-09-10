Multiple people dead after freight and passenger trains collide in Croatia

Multiple people dead after freight and passenger trains collide in Croatia
A passenger train and freight train collided on Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said (AP)
Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 03:19
Associated Press reporters

At least three people were dead and 11 more injured after a passenger train and a freight train collided in central Croatia.

The collision happened around 9.30pm (8.30pm BST) near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia’s border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

“The impact was huge,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials.

Damaged shipping containers are seen at the site of a train collision near Novska, Croatia on Saturday (AP)

Mr Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning.

The injured have been hospitalised, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added.

“It’s night time, there is no light, we don’t know at the moment if there are more victims,” he said.

Rescuers arrive at the site of the collision (AP)

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Mr Plenkovic. He said foreign citizens were among the injured.

Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision.

More in this section

Queen Elizabeth II death King Charles III makes historic televised address to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II
Switzerland China US Intellectual Property China shuns co-operation with UN human rights office over Xinjiang report
Queen Elizabeth II death Gun salutes ring out across UK and beyond to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death
trainPlace: International
<p>Chris Kaba was shot dead by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police (Inquest/PA)</p>

British police watchdog begins homicide inquiry into fatal shooting of Chris Kaba in London

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 24
  • 35
  • 40
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices