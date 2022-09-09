Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)
Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 12:23
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has dampened celebrations to mark her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Danish royal palace said.

Queen Margrethe, 82, whose reign is now Europe’s longest, has praised Britain’s late monarch as “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all”, adding: “We shall miss her terribly.”

Flags on the Danish royal palace in Copenhagen were lowered at half-mast on Friday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Palace press spokeswoman Lene Balleby said the changes to the celebrations programme were made on “the wish of the (Danish) queen”.

Two events scheduled for Saturday – an appearance by Margrethe on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the capital in a horse-drawn carriage – have been cancelled.

A luncheon at Copenhagen City Hall has been postponed, while events including a performance at the Royal Theatre’s Old Stage, a religious service and a Sunday evening banquet will be scaled down.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on January 15 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX died following a short illness.

<p>King Charles III is driven through Ballater as he leaves Birkhall to head to London (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>

