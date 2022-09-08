British prime minister addresses public following Queen's death

Tributes are pouring in from world leaders and royal family members following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon.

Prime minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, has just made an address outside No 10.

She said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

The newly appointed prime minister went on to say: "It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

Liz Truss met with the Queen recently to be appointed as prime minister of Britain. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

The British prime minister reflected on her own recent meeting with the queen as a marker of the late monarch's "determination to carry out her duties."

“Throughout her life she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy," she further remarked.