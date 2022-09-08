Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

Penny Polar Bear introduces her two mothers (Channel 5/Peppa Pig/PA)

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 09:17
Lottie Kilraine, PA

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig has added a lesbian couple to its cast of characters for the first time.

In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, which aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear introduced her two mothers.

In the scene, Peppa Pig and her classmates are asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.

Each student has their turn to introduce the family members they have drawn and describe their job and characteristics.

Penny sketches a portrait of her family and draws two female polar bears wearing dresses.

As she draws, she tells her classmates: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy.

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Teacher Madame Gazelle responds: “Lovely, Penny.”

Penny’s mothers are then shown at the end of the episode arriving with the other parents to pick up their children after school has finished.

Many viewers took to social media to praise the decision to show an LGBT+ family for the first time in the cartoon show’s history.

One twitter user wrote: “THIS is how young children should be taught about inclusion.

“We don’t need to talk to them about sexuality. Just show all types of families. They’ll understand the rest when it’s appropriate.”

Another person tweeted: “An autistic character in Thomas the Tank Engine and a kid with two mums in Peppa Pig … it’s been a good day for representation!”

Children’s TV show Thomas & Friends, also shown on Channel 5, will introduce its first autistic character who has been created in collaboration with autistic writers and organisations.

The character called Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia and will be seen in future episodes of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! from September 21 at 7am.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and has since become available in more than 180 territories.

