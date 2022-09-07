Canadian police arrest second suspect over stabbing attacks

Canadian police arrest second suspect over stabbing attacks
(Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)
Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 23:17
Rob Gillies, Associated Press

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan has been located and is in police custody.

Myles Sanderson was discovered near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan at about 3:30pm local time, an RCMP statement said.

Police had earlier issued an alert warning of a man with knife driving a stolen White Chevy Suburban.

The manhunt for the two brothers had entered its third day.

The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found dead on Monday near the stabbing sites.

Police are investigating if Myles Sanderson, 32, killed his brother.

Latest

