Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial on domestic violence charges

Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 10:14
PA

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence.

A judge set a new trial date of July 31 next year at a short hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial last month.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.

More to follow...

