Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges
(Rachel McWilliams via AP)
Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 18:37
Emily Wagster Pettus, AP

A man who allegedly stole a plane and flew it over the US state of Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, police said.

The man, named as Cory Wayne Patterson by police in Tupelo, did not have a pilot’s licence but had taken some flight instruction, and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.

Officers added that Patterson stole the plane, took off and then called in the threat to authorities.

Tupelo police chief John Quaka said Patterson could also face federal charges.

No-one was injured in the incident.

More in this section

Reward offer for information on abducted Memphis jogger Reward offer for information on abducted Memphis jogger
Afghanistan Unexploded Ordnance Four Afghan children killed after playing with unexploded shell in school
Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi
planePlace: International
Police say the pilot of the small plane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices