Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

A man who allegedly stole a plane and flew it over the US state of Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, police said.
The man, named as Cory Wayne Patterson by police in Tupelo, did not have a pilot’s licence but had taken some flight instruction, and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.
The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022
Officers added that Patterson stole the plane, took off and then called in the threat to authorities.
Tupelo police chief John Quaka said Patterson could also face federal charges.
No-one was injured in the incident.