Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said.
State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”.
He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.
The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022
The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5am local time (11am BST) and was in the air for more than four hours.
Authorities later said the pilot had been taken into custody.