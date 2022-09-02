Sniffer dog finds £1.2 million of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport

Sniffer dog finds £1.2 million of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport
A ‘disabled’ man started walking – and was arrested – at a Milan airport after a sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine hidden inside his wheelchair’s leather upholstery (Guardia di Finanza/AP)
Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 14:54
Associated Press reporters

A ‘disabled’ man started walking – and was arrested – at a Milan airport after a sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine hidden inside his wheelchair’s leather upholstery.

The dog was at Malpensa Airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage following a flight from the Dominican Republic – after drug couriers previously used the route – police said in a statement.

After being alerted by the dog, officers found nothing inside the passenger’s luggage but discovered the drugs after cutting open the motorised wheelchair.

The dog was at Malpensa airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage following a flight from the Dominican Republic – after drug couriers previously used the route – police said in a statement (Horizon Images/Motion/Alamy/PA)

The passenger, a Spaniard who asked airport workers to help guide the wheelchair, then got up and walked unaided before being taken into custody, police said.

Officers said the 11 packets of cocaine, weighing 13.35kg, could have made 27,000 individual doses and had a street value of around 1.4 million euros (£1.2 million).

More in this section

Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days
Afghanistan Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat
Germany Israel Olympics Attack Germany confirms €28m settlement with Munich attack families
cocainePlace: International
Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices