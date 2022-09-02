Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)
Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 12:37
Associated Press reporters

An explosion has torn through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic said.

At least 21 people were hurt.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday’s noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades.

Mr Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

Afghan people gather near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Ambulances took 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance centre.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Previous mosque attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic State (Isis) extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as well as Taliban targets.

The Herat mosque draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

In the year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Isis attacked several mosques in suicide attacks during Friday prayers, with a focus on targeting Shiite Muslims.

Isis followers are also Sunnis and consider Shiites to be infidels.

More in this section

‘Gun misfire’ thwarts attempt to kill Argentina’s vice president ‘Gun misfire’ thwarts attempt to kill Argentina’s vice president
Gibraltar Fuel Spill Gibraltar says heavy fuel yet to be removed from cargo ship
Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway
blastPlace: International
Germany Israel Olympics Attack

Germany confirms €28m settlement with Munich attack families

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices