Killer police officer Wayne Couzens appears in court over flashing allegations

Wayne Couzens (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 10:44
William Janes, PA

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has appeared in court to face two allegations of flashing.

The 49-year-old offered no indication of plea to charges relating to the alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place in June 2015 and November 2020.

In the first, he is accused of driving through Dover with the lower half of his body undressed, the court heard.

In the second alleged incident, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

Wayne Couzens (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday by videolink from HMP Frankland in Durham, with a bushy white beard and a grey T-shirt.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to say “I have been advised no indication” and “no indication” when charges were put to him.

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3, when the court will also address matters relating to four separate counts of indecent exposure which he has denied.

Those charges relate to other alleged incidents in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

An Arab Commando stands on the balcony of the building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich on September 5 1972 (Kurt Strumpf/AP)

Germany confirms £24.2 million settlement with Munich attack families

