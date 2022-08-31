South Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty

South Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 22:44
Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said.

The issue of active military service for the band’s seven members has been a hot-button topic in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December, when he turns 30.

Defence minister Lee Jong-sup told legislators that he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly.

He said his ministry will also look into various other factors such as BTS’s economic impact, the importance of military service and overall national interest.

South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup (Ha Sa-hun/Yonhap via AP)

After his comments created a stir, his ministry clarified in a statement that Mr Lee ordered officials to examine whether such a survey is needed, rather than launch it immediately.

It said officials were asked to study details including which agency would be responsible for a survey, how long it would take and who exactly would be surveyed.

The statement said if the survey is carried out, it will be done by a third organisation, not by the ministry or related authorities, to ensure fairness.

The ministry said the results would be only one of the many factors determining BTS members’ military status.

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from rival North Korea.

But the country gives exemption to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who win top places in certain competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige.

Those exempted are released from the military after taking three weeks of basic training.

Boyband BTS performing during filming of The Graham Norton Show (Tom Haines/PA)

But they are required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months.

Some politicians and others have called for expanding the scope of exemptions to include K-pop stars such as BTS because they have elevated South Korea’s international image significantly as well.

A private survey earlier this year showed about 60% of respondents supported military exemption for BTS members.

But another private survey in 2020 showed 46% backed exemptions while 48% opposed them.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Explainer Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’, says US
Russia Ukraine War Oil Price Cap Yellen discusses Russia oil price cap as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi visits US
Boris Johnson final week in office Video appears to capture Boris Johnson taking part and speaking to man in police raid
BTSDigitalPlace: International
US senator Bernie Sanders speaking during a Save London Transport rally at TUC Congress House, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bernie Sanders backs RMT and striking UK workers in fight against ‘oligarchs’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices