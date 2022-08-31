At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia

At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia
Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 09:09
AP Reporters

At least 10 people have died – most of them elementary school pupils – after a truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital crashed at a bus stop in front of a school.

The pupils were waiting for a ride home after finishing classes when the truck smashed into a bus stop on the main road connecting the Bekasi area and East Jakarta.

There were about 20 students at the scene, and those who were injured were taken to two hospitals.

Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP)

The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup truck that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died.

Police detained the driver of the truck as part of an investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

