UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant
A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 07:38
Derek Gatopoulos, AP

A team of international nuclear inspectors is heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid concerns over a potential accident or radiation leak.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he hopes to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Speaking in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before the monitors’ departure, Mr Grossi said: “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory.

Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi (AP)

“And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine.

“We have been able to secure that. So now we are moving.”

The power plant has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

It was recently cut off temporarily from the electrical grid because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

Volodymyr Zelensky meets Mr Grossi in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Office via AP)

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said Kyiv is seeking international assistance in a bid to demilitarise the area.

“We think that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to Ukrainian government control by the end of the year,” Mr Galushchenko told The Associated Press.

“We have information that they are now trying to hide their military presence, so they should check all of this.”

Zaporizhzhia is a vital source of energy for Ukraine and remains connected to its power grid.

A woman walks a dog next to a destroyed school after Russian shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the wider region around the nuclear power plant and the risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Mr Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to discuss the mission that is expected to last several days.

The inspectors from the IAEA were due to reach the Zaporizhzhia region, 280 miles south-east of the Ukrainian capital, later on Wednesday.

