San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear
Penguin Lucas does a test walk with custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)
Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 08:08
Associated Press Reporter

A member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopaedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The four-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said in a press release.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

Wildlife care specialists Debbie Dention, left, and Lara Jones watch as penguin Lucas tests custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

The zoo’s wildlife care specialists turned to an organisation called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

The penguin’s problems began more than three years ago.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

More in this section

Greece Wiretaps Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal
Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda
NASA Moon Rocket Nasa scientists hopeful for next Artemis 1 Moon launch attempt on Friday
PenguinDigitalPlace: International
Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Iran closes border to Iraq and flights stop amid violent unrest

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices