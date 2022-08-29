Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 17:22
Laura Parnaby, PA

Meghan Markle has opened up about “losing” her father and how it “doesn’t have to be the same” for her husband and the future king of England.

Meghan spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between Harry and Charles during an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.

Harry’s relationship with his father has been said to be tense since the couple’s departure from being working royals.

He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’.

It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan also revealed that she believes there is “room for forgiveness” between herself and the British royal family.

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told the magazine.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.

“I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games in April (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan also said that she will be “getting back on Instagram” after deleting her account more than four years ago as part of becoming a senior royal.

She added that along with deleting her personal social accounts, she felt like “an actress” playing at being a member of the royal family.

Meghan said: “I​​ was an actress.

“My entire job was ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it’.”

More in this section

Trump FBI US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Czech Republic Germany German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU
Denmark Germany Offshore Wind Denmark and Germany back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
sussexPlace: UK
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices