Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)
Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 13:41
Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Associated Press

Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed Iraq’s government palace shortly after he announced he was withdrawing from politics, further deepening an unprecedented political crisis.

Muqtada al-Sadr’s followers stormed the Republican Palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries, for the first time.

On July 30, they stormed the parliament building to deter Mr Al-Sadr’s rivals from forming a government.

Iraq’s military swiftly announced a city-wide curfew for civilians and vehicles on Monday to quell rising tensions and the possibility of clashes.

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr topple a concrete barrier in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Mr Al-Sadr’s protesters filled lavish waiting rooms in the palace and chanted slogans in support of the cleric.

