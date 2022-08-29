Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park
An employee at an animal park in south-western Sweden has been gored to death by an eland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:07
Associated Press reporters

An employee of an animal park in south-western Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported on Monday.

The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The goring happened at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the south-western island of Oland late on Sunday.

Police said the case is being considered a “workplace accident”, which is standard procedure.

It is not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure.

The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world’s largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

