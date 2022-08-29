Nuclear watchdog says mission to Ukraine power plant ‘on its way’

Nuclear watchdog says mission to Ukraine power plant ‘on its way’
A team from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency is set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC/AP)
Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 06:50
Associated Press reporters

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday that the UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way”.

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the plant, Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

“The day has come,” Mr Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission … is now on its way.”

“We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” he wrote. “Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week.”

Mr Grossi posted a picture of himself with 13 other experts.

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility. The Zaporizhzhia plant has six reactors.

The IAEA tweeted that the mission will assess physical damage to the facility, “determine functionality of safety & security systems” and evaluate staff conditions, among other things.

More in this section

Russia and Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks Russia and Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Russia Ukraine War Chechen Fighters Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Taiwan US US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit
RussiaPlace: International
<p>The boy fell ill at Leeds Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)</p>

Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices