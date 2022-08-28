Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

The boy fell ill at Leeds Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 19:43
Áine Fox, PA

A 16-year-old boy has died and a police investigation is under way into whether he had taken an ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival.

The teenager fell ill on Saturday at the music event and was taken to hospital, but he died on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said they are looking into whether he had taken a particular type of MDMA.

Police said the boy’s parents have been informed and officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance.

“Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention.”

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries on site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or security on site, call 101, or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Chechen Fighters Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Taiwan US US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit
Netherlands Truck Crash Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue
festivalPlace: UKPlace: Yorks & Humber
Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

Russia and Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices