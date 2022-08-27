At least three dead as lorry drives off road in Netherlands

Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people died.
Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local broadcaster Rijnmond that more than two people were killed. Picture: Pexels

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 23:03
Associated Press

Several people were killed and many injured after a lorry drove off a Dutch dike and crashed into a neighbourhood barbecue in a village on Saturday, police said.

Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local broadcaster Rijnmond that more than two people were killed, but said the exact number of deaths was not yet known.

Police said they were investigating what caused the lorry to leave the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and career down the side of a dike.

