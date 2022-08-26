Jury in Ryan Giggs trial sent home until Tuesday

Jury in Ryan Giggs trial sent home until Tuesday

Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs (R) arrives at the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 16:19
Greg Murphy

The jury in the Ryan Giggs has been sent home and will resume its deliberations at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the third day of deliberations, one of the members of the jury was discharged because of illness.

Judge Hilary Manley told the remaining seven women and four men of the jury: “The juror who was absent yesterday due to illness is unfortunately still not well enough to attend.

“This sort of situation arises in trials from time to time and it is appropriate for me to discharge him from his jury service and he will play no more part in this trial.

“You will now continue as a jury of 11.” Giggs, 48, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.

More to follow

Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's estate could raise £842m

