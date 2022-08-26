US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell

US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 15:16
Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has delivered a stark message, saying the Fed is likely to impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Mr Powell acknowledged that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Mr Powell said in the written version of a high-profile speech he is giving at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain

“But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Mr Powell’s message may disappoint investors who were hoping for a signal that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing.

After hiking its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point at each of its past two meetings, part of the Fed’s fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s, Mr Powell said the Fed might ease up on that pace “at some point” – suggesting that any such slowing is not near.

The Fed chairman made clear he expects rates to remain at levels that should slow the economy “for some time”.

More in this section

Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel
Film China Minions China adds postscript to Minions film to show crime does not pay
Climate France Vineyards Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country
FederalReserveDigitalPlace: International
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine (AP)

IAEA seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid concerns

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices