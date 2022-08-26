Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single
Britney Spears and Elton John (AP/PA)
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 07:25
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating single Hold Me Closer that sees the pop icons turn old sounds into something new.

The piano-driven single uses Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

While Elton has been releasing new music in the past few years, including the 16-track 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions, the song represents Britney Spears’ first new music since her 2016 album Glory and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.

I'm delighted with what we’ve created together

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together,” Elton said in a statement.

Britney, in her statement, told Elton it was an honor to be asked, saying: “I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

The track is produced by Andrew Watt, who has worked with acts including Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

The song begins with both stars singing the opening lyrics of The One before moving to Tiny Dancer.

The track is reminiscent of last year’s hit Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), which melded Elton’s songs Kiss the Bride, Rocket Man, Where’s the Shoorah? and Sacrifice into a dance track featuring vocals by Dua Lipa.

Elton and Britney first met in 2014 at an Oscars party and she later tweeted her love of Tiny Dancer, sowing the seeds for the latest collaboration.

Elton is midway through his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

More in this section

Man sleeping Good sleepers ‘less likely to have a stroke’
Russia Ukraine War Nuclear Plant Fears Russia has put Europe one step away from radiation disaster, Zelenskyy says
Joe Biden, Ashley Biden Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter
EltonDigitalPlace: International
Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines (Fred Pasgala/AP)

Philippines inmates protest against prison food and warden by climbing on roof

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices